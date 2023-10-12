iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,520. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.00. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

