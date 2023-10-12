iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lowered by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.3% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 356,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 102,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,753,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,720,604. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

