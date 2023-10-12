iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.41. 16,928,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,758,887. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.