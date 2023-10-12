iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,622,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 808,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after buying an additional 345,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

