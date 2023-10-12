iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Trimmed by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 176,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.11. 111,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,612. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.