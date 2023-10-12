iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,960,000 after acquiring an additional 243,940 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,784,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,818,000 after purchasing an additional 304,378 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $107.91 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

