iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Reduced by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.