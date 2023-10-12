ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ITM Power from GBX 95 ($1.16) to GBX 90 ($1.10) in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ITM Power from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 250 ($3.06) in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ITM Power from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.
Get Our Latest Report on ITM Power
ITM Power Stock Down 1.7 %
About ITM Power
ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ITM Power
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Blockbuster Energy Deal: Exxon Mobil and Pioneer to Merge
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- These Stocks have the Potential for a Triple Digit Increase
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Defense Stocks Are Heating Up: Here’s the Top 3
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.