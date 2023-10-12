ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ITM Power from GBX 95 ($1.16) to GBX 90 ($1.10) in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ITM Power from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 250 ($3.06) in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ITM Power from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

ITMPF stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

