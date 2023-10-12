Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) & ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Head to Head Review

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iveda Solutions and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $8.18 million 1.47 -$3.35 million ($0.19) -3.96 ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $14.41 1.56

Profitability

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iveda Solutions. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Iveda Solutions and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -35.70% -36.68% -27.45% ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iveda Solutions and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iveda Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 298.94%. Given Iveda Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ).

Summary

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) beats Iveda Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

