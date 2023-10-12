J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 93,402 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 58,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $549.91 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.60 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

