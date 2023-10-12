J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,225 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 529,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,153 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 106.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 261,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.