J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $128.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $160.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.19. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

