J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 290,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $237.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $220.50 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

