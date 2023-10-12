J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,229,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,819,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,895 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHP stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

