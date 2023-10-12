J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 722 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 101,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,887,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $272.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.40.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

