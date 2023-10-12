J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 514,817 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.91.

PRU opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

