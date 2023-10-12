J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,008,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,301,000 after buying an additional 719,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,675,000 after buying an additional 221,708 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $200.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.14. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

