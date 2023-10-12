J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 870 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

