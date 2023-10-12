Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.16

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.16 and last traded at $140.26, with a volume of 20714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average of $123.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,803,155. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.