Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 308.3% in September

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 308.3% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Jardine Matheson Trading Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS JMHLY traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $42.87. 487,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,297. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $54.48.

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

