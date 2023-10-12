Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Short Interest Update

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 240.8% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Jianpu Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 1,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,022. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. Jianpu Technology has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $39.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianpu Technology

About Jianpu Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 218.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

