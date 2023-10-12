JLP Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

JLP Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,300 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for about 5.5% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,038.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,109.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,877,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.80%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

