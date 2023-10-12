JLP Asset Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

JLP Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for 4.4% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 229,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,242. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.80. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Compass Point started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

