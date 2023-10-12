JLP Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

JLP Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up approximately 3.1% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.16.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.8 %

CCI stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.83. 584,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

