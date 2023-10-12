John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Empire Financial Management Company LLC owned approximately 1.01% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHSC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHSC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. 161,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $35.00.

About John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

