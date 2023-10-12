John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down to $37.43

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.43, but opened at $31.44. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 173 shares traded.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $451.01 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -132.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 145,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

