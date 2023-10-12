JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Neutral

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

WELL opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $86.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

