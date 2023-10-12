JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Target Price to $90.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s current price.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.