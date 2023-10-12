JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Target Price to $7.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

SBSW traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. 1,776,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,838. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 164.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 71,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

