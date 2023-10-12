K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Trading Down 4.9%

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.18 and last traded at C$5.25. 115,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 765,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.52.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). K92 Mining had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of C$69.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.3586025 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

