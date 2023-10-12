KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a growth of 385.3% from the September 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

KDDI Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KDDIY stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.08. KDDI has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

