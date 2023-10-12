Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 17.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

