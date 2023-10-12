Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Raised to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $111.43 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.