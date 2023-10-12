Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a growth of 336.4% from the September 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,680.0 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

KGSPF stock remained flat at $75.00 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $82.79.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

