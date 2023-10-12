Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KGC opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. CSFB lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.07.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

