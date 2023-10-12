KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $21.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $503.91. 443,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $479.48 and its 200-day moving average is $448.00. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $520.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.95.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

