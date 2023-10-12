KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Price Up 2.2%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $494.47 and last traded at $493.02. 44,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,043,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $471.95.

KLA Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

