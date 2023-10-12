Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Short Interest Up 174.3% in September

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 569,400 shares, an increase of 174.3% from the September 15th total of 207,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Know Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Know Labs by 957.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 139,469 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Know Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Know Labs by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Know Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Know Labs by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Know Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KNW opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.84. Know Labs has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs ( NYSEAMERICAN:KNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06).

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc in May 2018.

Further Reading

