Kohl’s Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kohl’s in a report issued on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now forecasts that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

KSS stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 433,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 110,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 336,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

