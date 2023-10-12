Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.50. 1,190,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,487,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.46.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.