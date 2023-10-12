Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.79

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 70805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KYMR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 305.01%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

