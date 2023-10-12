Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Increased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Up 1.2 %

LRCX opened at $641.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $655.90 and a 200-day moving average of $608.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.