Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Lessened by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $22.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $664.67. The stock had a trading volume of 409,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,020. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $655.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.53. The company has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.