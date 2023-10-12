Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $655.95 and last traded at $652.16. Approximately 100,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,232,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $641.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.25.

Lam Research Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $655.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $608.53. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 6.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

