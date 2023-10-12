Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.

Latham Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $283.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,581.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Melissa Claire Feck sold 92,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $375,973.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,581.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,720 and sold 135,836 shares valued at $547,231. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $451,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 475,410 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,015,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 250,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

