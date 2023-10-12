Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.
Latham Group Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $283.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.34.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Latham Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $451,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 475,410 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,015,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 250,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Latham Group
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Will Higher Ozempic Use Mean Slimmed-Down Food Sales?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Blockbuster Energy Deal: Exxon Mobil and Pioneer to Merge
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.