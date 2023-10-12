Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 281.7% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 174,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 587,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 66,499 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:LGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.86. 8,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.0934 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

See Also

