Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Lazard has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.06 million. Lazard had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $68,660,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 17.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

