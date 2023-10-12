Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 152.9% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of Leafbuyer Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Leafbuyer Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
