Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 152.9% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of Leafbuyer Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Leafbuyer Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

About Leafbuyer Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.