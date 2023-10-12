Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in ExlService were worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,557,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in ExlService by 54.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 171,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ExlService by 49.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,114,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ExlService in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $38.24.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

