Leisure Capital Management Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,374,000 after acquiring an additional 593,680 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 17.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,327,000 after buying an additional 78,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.04. 622,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,743. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average is $102.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.